A look at primary election day in Manatee so far

Polling locations across the county have seen a few early-bird voters when their doors opened at 7 a.m. for the primary election, but poll workers said they expect it to be a slow day.
“The primaries never mattered to me since this election,” said voter and Palmetto resident Sharon Petrick, who went to the Bradenton Area Convention Center to cast her ballot.
Despite that, Petrick said she has voted in every primary election and felt it was something everyone should do. She chose to go early in the day so she wouldn’t forget to vote.
Nunzie Marinelli, 86, has been helping with election days for 15 years. He said he enjoys meeting new people, and it gets him out of the house.
Just over an hour after the doors opened at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Holmes Beach, he said he saw maybe a dozen voters.
“It’s gonna be a slow, long day,” he said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments