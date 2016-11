Trump to meet Saturday with Sacramento first lady Michelle Rhee

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

0:43 Tampa Police officers working to identify driver in Bad Monkey crash

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:54 State of animal affairs in Manatee County given at Tiger Bay

0:32 Pence says he's confident transition Trump's administration will be smooth

2:42 Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

1:30 Guardian Angels of SW Florida holds a fund-raiser Thursday

3:25 Firefighters from across the country fighting wildfire burning near edge of Georgia communities

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter