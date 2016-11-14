Obama holds his tongue on Donald Trump, calls him pragmatic

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention Pause

12:58 PayPal co-founder: It shouldn't be surprising to see people voting for Bernie Sanders of Donald Trump

3:43 Musician Maurice Myers makes thank you video for Lakewood Ranch doctor who repaired his thumb

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

1:17 Teacher returns to Rowlett after bout with breast cancer

2:18 Florida's algae crisis center of Bradenton luncheon

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

1:39 Man suspected of killing California deputy is arrested