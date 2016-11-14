Your vote in Texas isn’t worth as much as in some other states

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House Pause

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

1:17 Teacher returns to Rowlett after bout with breast cancer

1:30 Local e-cigarette manufacturer announces it will close its doors in two years due to FDA

0:47 Voices from Chamber Expo 2016

1:04 Plastic bags ban starts, surprises some shoppers in California

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home