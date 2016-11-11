Sen. David Perdue’s name surfaces as possible Trump administration member

Media reports suggest Sen. David Perdue of Georgia is being floated as a possible candidate for secretary of commerce in the Trump administration.
Perdue, who chaired Trump’s election campaign in Georgia, was one of the Republican president-elect’s most ardent supporters.
The two share an unusual political pedigree: Both are career businessmen who had no political experience when they campaigned for public office as outsiders.
Perdue emerged as Trump’s most prominent Georgia surrogate in June after penning a glowing Trump opinion piece in The Washington Post. He later sported Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap during a speech at state party convention in Augusta.
A spokesperson from Perdue’s office did not respond to request for comment.
