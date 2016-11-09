Clinton wears the color purple for concession

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech Pause

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

1:36 Trump thanks Clinton for her public service and a hard-fought campaign

1:42 South Manatee Library celebrates 50 years

1:36 Steve Jonsson elected next Manatee County Commissioner District 3

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home