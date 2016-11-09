Donald Trump elected 45th president

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer Pause

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

1:36 Steve Jonsson elected next Manatee County Commissioner District 3

1:39 Manatee County votes in 2016 presidential election

1:28 Campaigning takes place outside Elks Lodge in West Bradenton on Election Day

0:57 Manatee voters feel the toll of a long election cycle

0:28 Southeast's Jon Locke discusses how he balances school work and football

2:07 Manatee County, school district sales tax referendums pass Tuesday

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail