Rubio returns to U.S. Senate

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch Pause

0:12 Shooting leaves two polling places on lockdown

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:39 Manatee County votes in 2016 presidential election

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:57 Manatee voters feel the toll of a long election cycle

0:48 Justin Curtis leads Lakewood Ranch to season-ending win against DeSoto County