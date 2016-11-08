Hillary Clinton rallied in swing state North Carolina on Thursday, and got the crowd going when she said maybe they’ll also make history in a few days. In Berwyn, Pa., Melania Trump made her first speech since the RNC. She said her main focus would be to bring an end to cyberbullying if selected as first lady.
Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
The transition from a strong supporter of Sen. Marco Rubio to a delegate representing Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention was not quick or seamless for Jessica Fernandez. And yet the 30-year-old latina delegate for Florida’s Miami-Dade county cast her vote Tuesday night to nominate the New York businessman as her beloved party’s nominee for president.
The evangelical vote in swing states like Missouri could be pivotal for Donald Trump. How do such voters find a way to support a candidate whose public behavior and beliefs seem to be at odds with their own?
In a video message to supporters, Sen. Bernie Sanders vows to continue the "political revolution" to defeat Donald Trump and to transform the Democratic party. "It is no secret that Secretary Clinton and I have strong disagreements on some very important issues. It is also true that our views are quite close on others," he said.