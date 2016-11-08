Biden on future: "The bad news is, I'm not going away"

Vice President Joe Biden cast his ballot in the general election in Wilmington, Delaware. Afterwards, he was asked what he planned to do in the future.
How a Rubio supporter became a Trump Republican

The transition from a strong supporter of Sen. Marco Rubio to a delegate representing Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention was not quick or seamless for Jessica Fernandez. And yet the 30-year-old latina delegate for Florida’s Miami-Dade county cast her vote Tuesday night to nominate the New York businessman as her beloved party’s nominee for president.

Sanders stays in race, says political revolution will continue

In a video message to supporters, Sen. Bernie Sanders vows to continue the "political revolution" to defeat Donald Trump and to transform the Democratic party. "It is no secret that Secretary Clinton and I have strong disagreements on some very important issues. It is also true that our views are quite close on others," he said.

