Trump: 'Do not let this opportunity slip away'

The evangelical vote in swing states like Missouri could be pivotal for Donald Trump. How do such voters find a way to support a candidate whose public behavior and beliefs seem to be at odds with their own?
In a video message to supporters, Sen. Bernie Sanders vows to continue the "political revolution" to defeat Donald Trump and to transform the Democratic party. "It is no secret that Secretary Clinton and I have strong disagreements on some very important issues. It is also true that our views are quite close on others," he said.
Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, talks about his decision to revoke press credentials from the Washington Post Tuesday, June 14, 2016 during a rally at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center in Greensboro, N.C.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both responded to the Orlando massacre today. Clinton spoke from Cleveland, Ohio and Trump spoke from Manchester, New Hampshire. Both expressed their very different stances on guns, Muslim-Americans, and how the country should be led in light of crisis.
Hillary Clinton has garnered enough votes to clinch the Democratic nomination for president. But that was only the first half of the game - now, Hillary Clinton has to turn her gameplan toward the general election, and here are the first three things she needs to do in order to win the presidency.