Trump: 'Do not let this opportunity slip away'

Donald Trump spoke at a rally at Raleigh, N.C.'s Dorton Arena Nov. 7, 2016 on the eve of the election.
Jill Knight News & Observer

Elections 2016

Sanders stays in race, says political revolution will continue

In a video message to supporters, Sen. Bernie Sanders vows to continue the "political revolution" to defeat Donald Trump and to transform the Democratic party. "It is no secret that Secretary Clinton and I have strong disagreements on some very important issues. It is also true that our views are quite close on others," he said.

Elections 2016

Clinton and Trump respond to Orlando shooting

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both responded to the Orlando massacre today. Clinton spoke from Cleveland, Ohio and Trump spoke from Manchester, New Hampshire. Both expressed their very different stances on guns, Muslim-Americans, and how the country should be led in light of crisis.

Editor's Choice Videos