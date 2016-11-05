Trump rips Clinton over Jay Z's profanity at concert

1:44 What do the polls mean? Pause

0:39 Fans celebrate as Cubs beat the Indians to win the 2016 World Series

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

0:40 Manatee head coach John Booth discusses the emotional aspect of fourth quarter in victory over rival Southeast

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:24 Surveillance video shows mother's alleged assault on school bus driver

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

2:01 High school football Game of the Week preview - Manatee at Southeast