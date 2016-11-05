Trump rips Clinton over Jay Z's profanity at concert

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump called Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton a hypocrite Saturday, pointing to profanities used by rapper Jay Z at a Cleveland concert the Democrat hosted Friday.
“He used every word in the book last night," Trump told supporters in Tampa, Florida. "He used language last night that was so bad and then Hillary said, 'I did not like Donald Trump's lewd language.’ My lewd language. I tell you what, I've never said what he said in my life.
“But that shows you the phoniness of politicians and the phoniness of the whole system.”
In a concert in Cleveland organized by the Clinton campaign Friday, Jay Z rapped several of his hit songs, which included F-words, N-words and other profanities, according to Business Insider and social media video of the concert.
Caution: Strong language is used in the clips below.
Vendredi 20:47 - Jay Z pic.twitter.com/mexUml2mvp— Ivan Couronne (@ivancouronne) November 5, 2016
Before the concert, a Clinton aide had told CNN, “what Jay Z says it up to Jay Z."
Trump, for his part, has been caught on recordings saying the F-word on multiple occasions, including the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood recording published by The Washington Post. He has also cursed openly on the campaign trail, saying the United States should “bomb the [expletive] out of ISIS.”
Clinton has used those moments against Trump, compiling his most controversial statements into attack ads.
At the Cleveland concert, Jay Z was not the only rapper to perform. Big Sean also took the stage and social media video shows him using profanity as well. Jay Z’s wife, superstar Beyonce, also performed, but she censored herself to avoid cursing.
Big Sean at Hillary Clinton's Jay Z/Beyonce concert: "Middle fingers up. You know who they are for."— Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 5, 2016
Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway also tweeted out an attack against Clinton, calling her a hypocrite for her criticism of Trump’s language.
"because our children are listening" right Hillary?Jay Z drops the n-word, f-bomb during concert for Hillary Clinton https://t.co/sbjZYksUpl— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 5, 2016
