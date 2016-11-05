Trump to campaign in Sarasota on Monday

Less than 24 hours before Election Day, Donald Trump will campaign at the Sarasota Fairgrounds at Robarts Arena.
The Republican presidential candidate visited Tampa on Saturday morning and is scheduled to spend the rest of the weekend campaigning as well, with stops in North Carolina, Nevada, Colorado, Iowa, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
The 11 a.m. event will be Trump’s first stop Monday. After that, he’ll head to North Carolina and New Hampshire, according to his current schedule.
Doors at Robarts Arena will open at 8 a.m., according to the schedule. Trump is set to speak at 11.
Tickets are available online. Robarts is located at 3000 Ringling Blvd in Sarasota.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
Comments