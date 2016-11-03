A Catholic church bulletin says voting for Democrats will result in eternal damnation

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails Pause

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

2:01 High school football Game of the Week preview - Manatee at Southeast

0:39 High school football coach pours syrup into player's belly button

1:49 Taya Kyle speaks at Southeastern Guide Dogs

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites

2:39 Trump slams Clinton over new email scandal in Miami

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home