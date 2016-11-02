This Washington state sheriff is selling pot to East Coast voters

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton Pause

0:49 Bob Buckhorn fires up Tampa crowd before Joe Biden speaks

1:33 Hillary or the Donald: Which mask will you wear?

5:07 White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

2:00 Sarasota County Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant sweep for National Family Violence Apprehension Detail

0:58 Vice President Joe Biden encourages Floridians to vote

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

6:45 Neighbors organize to protect wooded area in East Manatee