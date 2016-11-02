Biden says Trump ‘doesn’t deserve to be president’

What bothers Vice President Joe Biden the most is the way Republicans, including Donald Trump, dumb down America’s prospects, because when Biden is asked to describe the country in one word, he says “possibilities.”
“We have the most advanced country in the world. There’s not a thing we cannot do and let’s go show it, starting by electing Hillary Clinton president,” he said during a campaign rally for Clinton at Museum of Science & Industry on Wednesday morning.
In his speech, Biden ripped into Trump, saying Trump doesn’t understand the middle class and doesn’t care to understand the middle class. The way Trump denigrates blacks, Hispanics, and especially women, is alarming.
“I’m not asking all you guys to all of a sudden because feminists, although if you were smart you would. This guy doesn’t deserve to be president by any count,” Biden said.
Clinton has fought for women and children her whole life, Biden said. She’s also fought for the middle class, fought for the first responders after 9/11 and knows the country needs the best educated workforce in the world to be able to compete.
“She knows a lot of things we need to do right now,” Biden said.
If he had run, Biden would have “thumped Trump,” according to 57-year-old Brian Staver, a Wesley Chapel.
But Clinton has the connections and the experience to be president, Staver continued. She’s made mistakes, that’s true, Staver said, but added that everyone has made mistakes. Her experiences and her connections and relationships with other world leaders make her the more viable candidate.
“I don’t think world leaders even respect Trump,” he said. “They’re literally laughing at us.”
In his speech, Biden talked about all the different world leaders he’s met with, saying they ask him about Trump and why he talks about things they way he does.
“People aren’t used to hearing this kind of vitriol coming from a candidate for president of the United States of America,” Biden said.
Wendy Cartwright, a 55-year-old Tampa resident, and her sister Betsy Gagne, a 54-year-old Odessa resident, called Biden one of the most patriotic leaders who always speaks his mind. Many of Trump’s supporters say they like that he speaks his mind too, but Cartwright and Gagne said there’s a huge difference.
“He (Trump) speaks rhetoric, Biden speaks the truth,” Gagne said.
“Clinton is the same way,” Cartwright said.
The sisters had already voted but were leaving the event with 37-year-old Ange Humphries, a full-time volunteer with the campaign who is from Sydney, Australia, and isn’t able to cast a vote.
“I have a7-year-old daughter and Donald Trump is scary,” Humphries said, explaining why she’s volunteering for Clinton. “She deserves better than that.”
