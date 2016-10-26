Hillary Clinton announces her plans for election night, and they include a glass ceiling

1:14 Clinton celebrates birthday in Tampa Pause

1:50 Supporters wait for Clinton in Tampa

1:42 SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election

0:24 Oakland Raiders WR Michael Crabtree praises IMG football facilities

2:27 Vaccine needed in fight against Zika

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field