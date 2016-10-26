In Tampa, Hillary Clinton encourages early voting

With less than two weeks to go until the Nov. 8 election, Hillary Clinton told a group of supporters on the Tampa waterfront now is not the time for complacency.
“We cannot stop for a minute,” she said Wednesday afternoon at the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
With early voting signs and information available, Clinton urged those in the audience to get out and vote, and to make sure their friends and family vote, too. The event was held just about 10 minutes away from one of Hillsborough County’s early voting locations, and Clinton encouraged those who haven’t yet voted to go after the event.
“So when you go to the polls, vote to grow the economy,” Clinton said, before explaining her plans for the economy.
Clinton wants to raise the minimum wage, work with small businesses, encourage more trade schools, technical education and apprenticeships and make public colleges and universities free for families making under $125,000 a year.
“While we grow the economy, let’s make it fairer,” she said.
To do this, Clinton says she plans to raise taxes on the wealthy, to ensure they pay their fair share, something she repeatedly said Donald Trump has failed to do by failing to pay his taxes.
Change is coming, Clinton said, and the change Trump is promising is not the change the country needs.
Clinton said the election is not a done deal yet, encouraging people to talk to family and friends who are undecided or are voting for Trump.
“Donald Trump says he can still win and he’s right. That’s why it’s so important that everyone gets out and votes,” she said.
“The choice is yours about what kind of change we’ll have,” she said. “Let’s prove once and for all that love trumps hate.”
There was no shortage of love for the candidate, who turned 69 on Wednesday.
Supporters came to the event carrying birthday cards, balloons and signs for Clinton. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn led the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” before Clinton took the stage. Before that, he also encouraged those in the audience to vote.
“The road to the White House runs through Tampa, Florida,” he said.
Wearing an “I Voted” sticker, 58-year-old Seminole resident Sarah Tucker also came equipped with a birthday balloon for the candidate.
“She’s the most qualified candidate,” she said. “I came to show strength, to encourage others to vote and, of course, to wish her a happy birthday.”
Eight-year-old Sabine Concepcion, from Apollo Beach, had the same thought, creating a handmade card while waiting in line with family friend Latanya Henry, 49.
Henry said she used to bring her daughter, now a 21-year-old attending Duke University to Bill Clinton and Barack Obama rallies. A lifelong Democrat, Henry said Clinton is an exciting candidate.
“I think she’s best for our future and for the upcoming generation,” she said.
Sabine said Trump doesn’t respect other people’s opinions, only his own.
“She wants to help children,” Sabine said of Clinton. “She’s not the same at Donald Trump.”
For 72-year-olds Vivian Neff and Sandra Burke, lifelong Tampa residents, seeing Clinton is history in the making.
“I’d say this is history to see, at our age,” Neff said.
Burke and Neff previously saw Clinton in Ybor City at an earlier event. They were eager to see her again on Wednesday and are confident about voting for her as president.
“I trust her the most,” Neff said.
The crowd waiting to get into the event stretched down Ashley Drive in Tampa, with only a dozen or so pro-Trump protesters, who shouted Clinton should be locked up and shouldn’t be allowed to be president.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
