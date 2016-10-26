Trump attacks Obamacare premium hike and looks forward to fighting Joe Biden

0:41 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island sunset beach therapy Pause

1:15 Southeast High musicians perform before Manatee County School Board meeting

0:39 Manatee County considers moratorium on medical marijuana shops

0:54 Camera captures shooting at park

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

0:39 Woman watches 'A Stranger in My Home,' then is attacked by stranger

1:00 Palmetto mayor addresses proposed county pool north of Manatee River

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

3:07 Rubio, Buchanan discuss the present and future of Manatee's heroin epidemic