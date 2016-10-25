Most Republicans don’t see party unity anytime soon

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind Pause

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

3:07 Rubio, Buchanan discuss the present and future of Manatee's heroin epidemic

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

3:13 Students, football player put noose around neck of a black student, NAACP says

1:17 We asked early voters: 'What do you think of the election?'

1:50 Police officer saves life of 3-year-old boy in KFC parking lot

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

0:54 Camera captures shooting at park