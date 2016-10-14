Jennifer Lopez will get loud for Clinton in Miami

Jennifer Lopez — J.Lo, Jenny from the block — isn't just going to be an artist on Hillary Clinton's campaign rally playlist anymore. She's going to sing on her behalf, live, later this month in South Florida.
Details are sketchy, but here's what's known so far:
Lopez will perform at Miami concert for Clinton Oct. 29, according to a Clinton campaign source. The concert is billed as a "get out the vote" event; early voting will begin Oct. 24 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and by Oct. 29 all across the state.
