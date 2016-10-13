Republicans who unendorsed Trump after lewd video re-endorse

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Donald Trump lost a lot of Republican support after a hot mic captured the Republican nominee saying inappropriate things about women.
But days later four Republicans who called on Trump to step down changed course.
Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Rep. Scott Garrett (R-N.J.) and Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.) all said that they will support the Republican nominee. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) also said he would likely vote for Trump.
That’s in contrast to public statements the four made just days ago.
“I know you know I put out a statement on Friday and it was with regard to Mr. Trump’s comments,” Fischer said. “I felt they were disgusting. I felt they were unacceptable. But, I never said I was not voting for our Republican ticket.”
Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said Republican lawmakers need to stop “pussyfooting around” when it comes to supporting the Republican nominee, a curious choice words considering the recent leaked video.
Evangelicals slammed Bill Clinton for marital infidelity, but appear to give Trump a pass for his latest comments.
The polls open nationally in 25 days. Let’s get started.
The endorsement dance
Republicans distanced themselves from Trump’s comments over the past few days, and the Republican nominee was quick to respond on social media.
But now some who called for Trump to leave the presidential race are re-endorsing. Rep. Scott Garrett of New Jersey called for Trump to leave the race but in a statement his campaign reaffirmed support.
“The truth is Scott Garrett’s position has been consistent from the beginning. On Saturday, he denounced Donald Trump’s reprehensible comments and said he believes in Mike Pence. Donald Trump remains the nominee of the Republican Party, and Rep. Garrett has always said he will vote for the Republican Party nominee.”
"Unendorse? I meant no change, of course!" https://t.co/oRxKY9Cjqc— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 12, 2016
Donald Trump should withdraw and Mike Pence should be our nominee effective immediately.— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) October 8, 2016
“He has a lot of work to do, I think, to win this election,” Thune said Wednesday. “But, I’m certainly not going to vote for Hillary Clinton.”
Trump chief uses interesting choice of words to denounce anti-Trump Republicans
Kellyanne Conway said Republicans need to stop “pussyfooting around” when it comes to supporting Trump, an interesting choice of words considering recent events.
“Well we want the support of anybody who’s going to publicly endorse us. But enough of the pussyfooting around in terms of, you know, do you support us or do you not support us?” Conway said. “The fact is that some of these leaders have been wishy-washy.”
But enough of the pussyfooting around in terms of, you know, do you support us or do you not support us? Kellyanne Conway on Donald Trump
Evangelicals dance a political tightrope
During Clinton’s administration, social conservatives worried Bill Clinton’s misdeeds would ruin America.
Now, after Donald Trump’s lewd comments, many on the religious right are silent, or even openly supporting the Republican nominee.
Proud of @realDonaldTrump tonight-won by a landslide! Emphasizing issues will always trump #HillaryClinton. No Republican could do better— J L Falwell (@JerryJrFalwell) October 10, 2016
“As Christians we are called to forgive, even as we’ve been forgiven,” vice presidential nominee Mike Pence said. That came asTrump’s campaign seized on Catholic comments reportedly made by a top Clinton staffer in an email published by WikiLeaks.
“If only on behalf of her Catholic running mate, Hillary Clinton should renounce those bigoted, anti-Catholic, anti-evangelical remarks,” Pence said.
Links of note
Could Clinton and Trump lose to an independent candidate in Utah? (McClatchy)
President Clinton’s America: Tax hikes for the rich, bigger government, cheaper college (McClatchy)
President Trump’s America: Lower taxes, higher deficits, fewer immigrants (McClatchy)
Latest Clinton emails are more embarrassing than damaging (NPR)
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
Comments