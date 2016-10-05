Elections 2016
Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive
Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.Cristina Rayas & Jason Shoultz McClatchy