Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Cristina Rayas & Jason Shoultz McClatchy

Elections 2016

Clinton and Trump respond to Orlando shooting

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both responded to the Orlando massacre today. Clinton spoke from Cleveland, Ohio and Trump spoke from Manchester, New Hampshire. Both expressed their very different stances on guns, Muslim-Americans, and how the country should be led in light of crisis.

