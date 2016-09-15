Another Trump surprise: GOP candidate reveals medical results on Dr. Oz show

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
The presidential health wars continue as Donald Trump revealed a portion of his physical results on a taping for “The Dr. Oz Show” that will air Thursday afternoon. His campaign advisers insisted earlier Wednesday morning that he would not reveal health information on the show.
Trump handed Dr. Mehmet Oz a one-page summary of his exam, which was performed by Dr. Harold Bornstein last week. Bornstein stated last year in a letter that the 70-year old would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”
Hillary Clinton has stayed off the trail recovering from pneumonia, but her doctors insist she is healthy. She is scheduled to return to the campaign later today.
More hacked Democratic Party documents were released, including an email from former Secretary of State Colin Powell calling Trump a “national disgrace.” The U.S. government has vowed to go after those responsible for leaking DNC emails in recent months.
Trump made a visit to Flint on Wednesday where he was interrupted by a local pastor after touring a water treatment plant and now leads in the polls in some battleground states.
The polls open nationally in 53 days. Let’s get started.
Trump reveals his weight
The one-page portion of Trump’s physical that was revealed to Dr. Oz wasn’t very detailed. But it did say that Trump, who stands around 6’2, weighs 267 pounds or 236 pounds, depending on the source. The difference is significant because 267 pounds would make Trump obese, although he would fall well short of the 354 pounds of former president William Taft at his inauguration.
Trump is a man with a plan: he said during his interview with Oz that he wants to lose 15 pounds. He also takes statins to combat cholesterol and defended his fast food heavy diet because he travels constantly and likes consistency.
Despite his campaign saying that Trump would not reveal personal health information on Oz’s show, he pulled out a letter from his jacket in yet another campaign surprise.
On exercise: Trump said his campaigning was his exercise. That him "moving his hands around when he was speaking" was a work out.— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) September 14, 2016
Clinton’s perfectly healthy, according to doctors
Hillary Clinton is “healthy and fit to serve as President of the United States,” according to her doctor. The statement comes as her campaign released more medical information in the wake of her pneumonia diagnosis.
Clinton’s physician, Dr. Lisa Bardack, said her physical was “normal” and she is in “excellent mental condition.” She is being treated with an antibiotic called Levaquin for 10 days.
The U.S. Government isn’t messing around with hacked emails
Hackers released more emails this week, including information from the World Anti-Doping Agency’s database. White House and Justice Department officials are adamant the perpetrators will be caught and prosecuted.
“Whether you are a rogue hacker or a uniformed soldier, the shadowy corners of the internet will not provide respite for long,” Attorney General Loretta Lynch said.
The government has gone after Chinese hackers in the past, setting a precedent that international hackers linked to foreign governments are still a target.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell called Trump a “national disgrace” and also said Trump “is in the process of destroying himself” in an email sent on June 17.
Polls, polls, polls
Trump is beating Clinton in Ohio, Florida and Nevada, according to new polls released Wednesday by Bloomberg and CNN. He gloated about the latest results on Twitter.
Thank you Ohio! Just landed in Canton for a rally at the Civic Center. Join me at 7pm: https://t.co/s0XVVNyBKf pic.twitter.com/UtCRxykurW— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2016
Other headlines of note
House Democrats seek investigation of Trump Foundation (CNN)
Senate is on track to work fewest number of days since 1956 (McClatchy)
Melaina Trump shares more immigration information but no documentation (Washington Post)
Alex Daugherty, @alextdaugherty
