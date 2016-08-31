Where Carlos Beruff did best and worst against Marco Rubio

There's no sugar coating the results. Carlos Beruff got beat badly Tuesday in his longshot bid to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. Marco Rubio beat Beruff in every single Florida county.
And Beruff failed to hit even 20 percent of the vote statewide, despite putting $8 million to the race.
"Critics will say it was a fool’s errand to stay in the Senate race," Beruff said in a statement to the media after his loss on Tuesday. "They will say we had no chance of beating Rubio, and they will say I wasted money. But of course, critics are most often those people who lack the courage and commitment to enter the arena."
Still, there are counties that Beruff nearly hit 30 percent of the vote. Three of the five counties Beruff did best are in the Tampa Bay region. In Hernando, Pasco and Pinellas County, Beruff was able to get over 25 percent of the vote. His best county was a little further away in Hardee County, which gave Beruff 28.8 percent of the vote.
In Beruff’s home county of Manatee, he received just more than 23 percent of the vote.
On the flip side, there are 17 counties where Beruff couldn't even scrap up 10 percent of the vote. Not surprising Miami-Dade, Rubio's home county, Beruff won just 5.4 percent of the vote. But that wasn't Beruff's worst performance. That was in Madison County in North Florida. There, Beruff captured just 4.5 percent of the vote according to unofficial results posted by the Florida Division of Elections and finished third behind both Rubio and Dwight Young, a little known Clearwater Republican who spent less than $17,000 on his campaign and did not run a single television commercial.
Carlos Beruff's Best Counties:
1. Hardee - 28.8 percent
2. Hernando - 28.6 percent
3. Baker - 28.4 percent
4. Pasco - 28.0 percent
5. Pinellas - 25.7 percent
Carlos Beruff's Worst Counties:
1. Madison - 4.5 percent
2. Miami-Dade - 5.4 percent
3. Lafayette - 5.6 percent
4. Gilchrist - 7.3 percent
5. Dixie - 7.3 percent
Comments