Poll: Hillary Clinton holds narrow lead on Donald Trump in Florida

Hillary Clinton has a narrow 2 percentage point advantage over Republican Donald Trump according to a new poll released this morning by Mason-Dixon Polling & Research.
In the survey of 625 registered Florida voters, 44 percent chose Clinton over Trump. Libertarian Gary Johnson collected 6 percent, while Green Party candidate Jill Stein was at 2 percent. Another 6 percent said they are still not undecided.
"The race in Florida clearly divides along the traditional demographic lines," Mason-Dixon says in a press release. "Clinton leads among Democrats (83%-7%), women (51%-37%), blacks (91%-5%), Hispanics (63%-27%) and in Southeast Florida (56%-31%)."
Trump meanwhile is ahead with Republicans (78%-10%), unaffiliated voters (44%-30%), men (47%-36%) and non-Hispanic whites (54%-29%). Trump is also dominating in North Florida and Southwest Florida.
The traditional Interstate 4 battlegound is once again the difference maker in the presidential race, according to the poll. In Tampa Bay, Clinton holds a 44 percent to 40 percent lead, while in Central Florida, Trump holds a 46 percent to 42 percent lead.
