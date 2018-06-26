Top photos from the Columbia, SC Trump rally

Here are the best photos of the night of Donald Trump's visit to Columbia, South Carolina for a rally supporting Gov. Henry McMaster's campaign.
By
What is the FOIA?

Politics & Government

What is the FOIA?

Since 1967, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) has provided the public the right to request access to records from any federal agency. It is often described as the law that keeps citizens in the know about their government.