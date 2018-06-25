Protesters gather outside DHS Secretary Nielsen's house

Activists with the Metro D.C. branch of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) confronted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for the Trump administration's immigration policies as she ate at a Mexican restaurant Tuesday.
The secretary of homeland security is under increased scrutiny for the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal border crossings and the decision to separate children from their parents. Here’s how she arrived at this moment.
President Trump continued his assertion that Democrats are to blame for children being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said that changes to immigration laws could be made quickly if they were willing to negotiate with him.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke with House Democrats on Monday after visiting a San Diego detention facility for children taken from their parents as a result of President Donald Trump's immigration policy.
The C.I.A. has been on a campaign defending Gina Haspel, President Trump’s pick to head the agency, but critics have highlighted her role in interrogations using torture and the destruction of tapes documenting them.
The National Rifle Association didn't begin as the political power we know today. It was the poor shooting skills of Northern soldiers during the Civil War that led a group of Union Army veterans to form the group with a focus on marksmanship.
Since 1967, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) has provided the public the right to request access to records from any federal agency. It is often described as the law that keeps citizens in the know about their government.
In June 2012, a relatively obscure lawyer for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, appeared before the Miami-Dade County Commission to pitch a tv and movie production facility in Homestead called Trump Studio City. The plan fizzled.