Republicans blindsided by Trump opposition to immigration plan

President Donald Trump is greeted by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez, left, and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., look on during Trump's arrival on Air Force One at Miami International Airport, Monday, April 16, 2018. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez had wanted to join the welcoming party, but he was not invited. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP