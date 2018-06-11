Wanted: Someone to run for mayor of Holmes Beach

The qualifying period for hopefuls vying for public office in Manatee County is fast approaching, but several seats — including Holmes Beach mayor — have yet to find a candidate.
The races for three county commission seats and three school board seats have at least one opponent running against the incumbent candidate. But challengers for city positions, from Bradenton to Bradenton Beach, are few and far between.
School board members Scott Hopes, John Colon and Charlie Kennedy are seeking re-election, as well as District 2 Commissioner Charles Smith and District 6 At-Large Commissioner Carol Whitmore.
The most contentious race in terms of number of candidates is County Commission District 4, currently held by Robin DiSabatino. She previously announced that she would not run for re-election. Two Democrats and three Republicans have filed to fill her seat.
But after four years, Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson is calling it quits. As of Monday evening, no other candidate had filed for the city's mayor, and only one candidate had filed for the two commission seats up for re-election. The qualifying period for local officials ends June 22.
Johnson spent more than two decades in the military and another 25 years in the tech industry before retiring. This will be "round two" of his retirement, during which he hopes to spend more time with his wife, Denise.
"I've got other things to do," Johnson said. "At my age, I'm going to take advantage."
Holmes Beach is better off than when he was elected in 2014, he said, after dealing with financial and administrative problems. He had no advice to give to whoever stepped up to take his place, but hoped the candidate would at least have a background in government.
Anna Maria's mayor Dan Murphy, also in office since 2014, had submitted his paperwork for candidacy on Monday. No candidates have filed for the two Anna Maria city commission seats up for grabs. Bradenton Beach incumbents for city commission are currently running unopposed.
Depending on the city's charter, either the remaining city commissioners will vote for a qualified person to fill the vacant commission or mayor seat, or a special election will be called.
On the mainland, candidates for the cities of Palmetto and Bradenton could find themselves with easy victories. Of the six seats in the election, four candidates are running without challengers: Bradenton Ward 2's Gene Brown, in office since 2012; Bradenton Ward 4's Bemis Smith, in office since 2002; Palmetto Ward 1's Harold Smith, in office since 2014; and Palmetto Ward 3's Brian T. Williams, in office since 1992.
Palmetto Ward 2's Tambra Varnadore, who has been on the commission for 14 years, has yet to file for re-election. First-time candidate Cornelia J. Winn has filed against Bradenton Ward 3's Patrick Roff, who is seeking his fourth term.
Requirements for qualification can be found at the Manatee County Supervisor of Election website at votemanatee.com.
