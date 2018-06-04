Palm Beach real estate tycoon Jeff Greene files to run for governor

South Florida real estate tycoon Jeff Greene has filed to run for governor as a Democrat.
Greene, a 63-year-old billionaire developer who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2010, filed campaign papers Friday, according to the Florida Division of Elections. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
Greene's interest in a political comeback had been well-known. He enters the race about three months before election day in a crowded Democratic primary field that already features Andrew Gillum, Gwen Graham, Chris King and Philip Levine. Patrick Murphy, a former congressman from Jupiter, is also mulling a run and has been raising money. He is expected to make a decision sometime this week on whether to run what would be a bi-partisan ticket with former Republican congressman David Jolly.
Forbes lists Greene's net worth as $3.8 billion, and he's already indicated that he's willing to pump millions into his bid to claim the Democratic nomination. In 2010, he invested nearly $24 million of his own money into his losing primary campaign against Kendrick Meek, in which he earned 31 percent of the vote.
"If I did get involved,” Greene told the Palm Beach Post in April, “I’d be able to get my message out and spend whatever it would take to get me over the top.”
Green's money should help. Levine, who's led in recent polls, has been able to promote himself for months on television thanks to nearly $8 million of his own money. But Greene is entering the race only about seven weeks before absentee ballots hit the mail, and as the other candidates in the primary are getting on TV — not to mention the bevy of other candidates running local and statewide races.
Greene, who ran for Congress in California as a Republican in 1982, also has some ties to President Donald Trump that could make his life difficult in a Democratic primary. He's a member of Trump's Mar-a-Lago, which is located down the street from his home, and gave a fairly warm remarks about Trump to Forbes after the 2016 election.
"Having won the presidency and kept control of the Senate and the House, Republicans have a chance to do something great for this country," Green said, though he was also critical of Trump's divisive racial rhetoric.
Regardless, his candidacy should shake up the Democratic primary.
"I welcome Jeff Greene to this race to become Florida’s next Governor," Gillum said Monday morning in a statement released by his campaign. "As the son of a construction worker and bus driver, and still the only non-millionaire Democrat in our primary, I believe Florida Democrats need a true champion for working people as their nominee."
