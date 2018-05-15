Farm to government to table? Ridiculous, say congressional critics

Farm to table isn't as simple as it sounds, thanks to the federal government.
Federal rules control most of the action, particularly regarding food safety. But an unusual left-right congressional coalition hopes to change things.
Rep. Thomas Massie, a libertarian-leaning Republican from Kentucky, and Rep. Chellie Pingree, a liberal Maine Democrat, are championing legislation they say would make it easier for small-time ranchers to sell their prime rib, pork chops and lamb shanks at farmers' markets and other small scale operations.
Massie is hoping the House can vote on the plan later this week as part of a sweeping farm policy bill.
Under the proposal, which faces opposition from the meat industry, beef, pork and lamb producers could sell meat — within their states — that has been processed in smaller "custom slaughterhouses" regulated by states, but don't have federal meat inspectors routinely on duty.
"Despite what these advocates want to believe, bacteria don’t distinguish between large and small facilities," said Eric Mittenthal, vice president for public affairs at the North American Meat Institute, which represents U.S. packers and processors of beef, pork, lamb, veal and turkey. "In order to have the safest food system possible, the same food safety standards should be followed by everyone."
The advocacy group Food & Water Watch, which opposes factory farming, opposes Massie's legislation. It would "open the door to products in the marketplace that haven't been inspected," said Tony Corbo, senior lobbyist for the group's food program.
But the legislation does have the enthusiastic support of small farmer groups such as the Texas-based Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance, which is urging its members to call Congress and support the provision in the farm bill. The Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund says the plan would help small-scale livestock producers who find themselves unable to secure ready access to a USDA slaughterhouse.
"This has the potential to be a boon for an industry that is struggling," said fund president Elizabeth Rich.
The massive farm bill already faces considerable hurdles. A coalition of conservative groups has lambasted the measure for not cutting back what it says are wasteful subsidies. Democrats oppose provisions that would extend to age 59 the requirement that adults work or participate in job training or educational activities as a prerequisite to obtaining food stamps.
The work provisions could complicate passage in the Senate, but the legislation is expected to get a critical boost from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who wants to put a bid to legalize hemp across the United States into the farm bill.
McConnell's Kentucky colleagues are also looking to put hemp provisions into the House version, with Massie filing an amendment that would exclude industrial hemp from the definition of "marijuana."
