Ryan Petty and Lori Alhadeff speak to the media after turning in their paperwork to run for the Broward County School Board on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Petty lost his daughter Alaina, and Alhadeff lost her daughter Alyssa during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. EMILY MICHOT emichot@miamiherald.com
Ryan Petty and Lori Alhadeff speak to the media after turning in their paperwork to run for the Broward County School Board on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Petty lost his daughter Alaina, and Alhadeff lost her daughter Alyssa during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. EMILY MICHOT emichot@miamiherald.com

Two Parkland shooting parents running for Broward School Board

By Martin Vassolo and Colleen Wright

May 15, 2018 02:00 PM

Parents of two students killed in the Parkland school shooting are announcing Tuesday that they are running for Broward School Board.

Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty, parents of Alyssa Alhadeff and Alaina Petty, students who were killed when shooter Nikolas Cruz stormed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, walked into the Broward Supervisor of Elections office early Tuesday to make the announcement.

Alhadeff will run for District 4, which includes Parkland. The incumbent, Abby Freedman, has not filed to run for reelection.

Petty will run for District 8, an at-large seat. Incumbent Donna Korn has filed for reelection and has raised about $8,200.

