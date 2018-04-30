Here's how much the Republican Party pays to meet at Trump's resort in Miami

The Republican Party is coming to South Florida this week, and the GOP is spending its money at a familiar haunt: President Donald Trump's golf resort in Doral.
The Republican National Committee spent $234,000 on venue rental and catering at Trump National Doral Miami since the beginning of this year, where it will host its spring meeting from May 2 to May 5. Trump's U.S. businesses, which include resorts and hotels across the country that are frequently used for conferences and meetings, have received at least $15.1 million in revenue from political groups and federal agencies since 2015, according to a report released earlier this month.
The RNC spent $424,000 at Trump-owned properties during the first two months of 2018, according to Federal Election Commission documents. Trump Doral, a sprawling resort with four golf courses, was also used by the Trump campaign for fundraisers and press conferences during the 2016 presidential election.
An RNC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
The Republican Party's leadership meets quarterly at different locations around the country, and the winter event from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 was held at the Washington Hilton. President Trump addressed RNC winter meeting attendees at his Washington hotel, but he is not expected to attend the event in Doral.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to appear at the National Rifle Association's meeting in Dallas this week, according to multiple reports.
Various groups and associations with business before the White House have held fundraisers and conferences at Trump properties since he became president. An interest group that represents the payday lending industry held their annual conference at Trump Doral earlier this month as they push to roll back a rule that required payday lenders to determine up front whether people can afford to pay their loans.
McClatchy DC White House correspondent Anita Kumar contributed to this report.
