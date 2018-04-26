Donald Trump once wanted his own movie studio. So he sent Michael Cohen to Miami.

SHARE COPY LINK In June 2012, a relatively obscure lawyer for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, appeared before the Miami-Dade County Commission to pitch a tv and movie production facility in Homestead called Trump Studio City. The plan fizzled. Miami-Dade county

In June 2012, a relatively obscure lawyer for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, appeared before the Miami-Dade County Commission to pitch a tv and movie production facility in Homestead called Trump Studio City. The plan fizzled. Miami-Dade county