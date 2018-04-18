How an alleged sonic attack shaped U.S. policy on Cuba
In 2016, diplomats at the United States Embassy in Havana were mysteriously stricken. Was it an attack? There is no official explanation for it, but it has played a big role in America’s current political disengagement with Cuba.
President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney, on April 13, 2018. He was convicted of lying to investigators and obstruction of justice.
CIA Director Mike Pompeo gave an opening statement during his confirmation hearing for Secretary of State on April 12, 2018 in which he described who he was and what he hoped to do if he took on the new role.
A group of activists dressed in pink interrupted CIA Director Mike Pompeo's confirmation hearing to be secretary of state on April 12, 2018. They chanted "No Pompeo! No more wars!" before being escorted from the room.
The Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing on April 10. Sen. Diane Feinstein questioned Zuckerberg on Facebook’s efforts to prevent foreign interference in elections.
President Donald Trump's White House is threatened by allegations from his past, with court cases looming from an adult film star, a former Playboy model and a reality show contestant. Trump has denied accusations from all three women.
Democrat Conor Lamb is declaring victory in a southwestern Pennsylvania congressional election that is rocking the political landscape ahead of the November midterm elections. Unofficial returns show Lamb with a narrow lead over Republican Rick Sa
CIA Director Mike Pompeo gave his first public address in Wichita on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at Botanica since being named to head the CIA. On Tuesday, March 13, 2018, President Donald Trump said he was nominating Pompeo to be secretary of state.
President Donald Trump says he has "total confidence" in Mike Pompeo, his new pick for Secretary of State. Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, saying he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him.