Senate candidate Rick Scott touts jobs growth in campaign stop in Manatee

Republican Gov. Rick Scott's U.S. Senate campain trail led him to Marine Concepts in southern Manatee where he was joined by his hopeful successor, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.
Scott touted his successful two terms in office as the primary reason why voters should send him to Washington D.C., in place of long-time Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, in the Nov. 6 general election.
Scott pledged to create 700,000 jobs when he took office as governor and surpassed his goal with 1.5 million jobs created and another 65,000 jobs waiting to be filled across the state.
Scott said Florida is leading the nation in student achievement and record investments have been made into infrastructure and higher education.
"We are on a roll," Scott said. "We are doing so well that everyone in this country and across the world wants to move here. When you create jobs, revenue goes up and you are able to invest back into the state. I've been governor for a little more than seven years and the one thing I've learned is that if you make real change, politicians get mad at you."
Scott said he's always been told he doesn't fit into the Tallahassee political environment, but he takes it as a compliment.
"I was told they won't accept me," he said. "I tell people that's right. In Tallahassee, I didn't fit in because we made big changes. We focused on every family. And now I'll tell you this. Send me to Washington and I'm not going to fit into Washington D.C., either."
Putnam and Scott have had their differences over the years, but Putnam said the two agree on almost every public policy that Scott's administration has put forward and he pledges to enhance the platform.
"We share the greater commitment of better paying jobs in our state, driving unemployment down and creating an environment where people want to bring their families to visit," Putnam said. "We will make this state the most veteran and military friendly state in the nation and the best state in America to work. live, play, retire and raise your family."
Putnam said Florida voters want to know the person who is leading their state.
"I'm a small business owner and farmer, citrus and cattleman," he said. "I'm someone who's had the opportunity to represent my community in Congress and someone who understands what it's like to try and grow a business. Floridians need someone who knows Florida, someone who doesn't need a GPS and a map to get around the state."
Putnam wants to put technical skills back into the state's school systems, "So we can rebuild the middle class, our inner cities and our rural communities and that's what this campaign is all about."
The polling between Sen. Nelson and Gov. Scott is running neck and neck. According to Real Clear Politics, the race stands as a "tossup," but the latest polls from Tallahassee-based Clearview Research show Scott edging ahead with 43.3 percent to Nelson's 41.4 percent.
In the meantime, Putnam is an embattled GOP primary race with U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis.
