Why Trump chose Mike Pompeo

The Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing on April 10. Sen. Diane Feinstein questioned Zuckerberg on Facebook’s efforts to prevent foreign interference in elections.
President Donald Trump's White House is threatened by allegations from his past, with court cases looming from an adult film star, a former Playboy model and a reality show contestant. Trump has denied accusations from all three women.
Democrat Conor Lamb is declaring victory in a southwestern Pennsylvania congressional election that is rocking the political landscape ahead of the November midterm elections. Unofficial returns show Lamb with a narrow lead over Republican Rick Sa
CIA Director Mike Pompeo gave his first public address in Wichita on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at Botanica since being named to head the CIA. On Tuesday, March 13, 2018, President Donald Trump said he was nominating Pompeo to be secretary of state.
President Donald Trump says he has "total confidence" in Mike Pompeo, his new pick for Secretary of State. Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, saying he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a press conference on October 4 addressing a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty."
President Donald Trump held a rally at Moon Township, Pennsylvania during a campaign event for Republican Rick Saccone ahead of next Tuesday's special election. Trump said that his campaign slogan for the 2020 presidential election would be "Keep
Speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, President Donald Trump said designating schools as "gun-free zones" puts students in "far more danger." Trump also said House and Senate Democrats have "totally abandoned" DACA.
NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch appeared on a CNN Town Hall on guns in Sunrise, Florida and said law enforcement could have done more to stop the Florida school shooting. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Loesch had her facts wrong.
At a town hall held by CNN in Sunrise, Florida, on Wednesday night, thousands of angry students, teachers and parents booed Republican Sen. Marco Rubio when he indicated that he would not support an assault-weapons ban