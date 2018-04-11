House Freedom Caucus not opposing McCarthy for speaker

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Speaker Ryan not running for re-election, doesn't want to be a 'weekend dad' Pause How Cambridge Analytica exploited the Facebook data of millions Sen. Feinstein grills Facebook CEO Zuckerberg on foreign interference of elections Trump facing legal cases from three women Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids Lamb declares victory in Pennsylvania House race Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo Mike Pompeo makes first public address in Wichita as CIA director Rex Tillerson insists he's committed to role, President Trump despite media report Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced that this year will be his last one in Congress, and that he will retire in January. He said he counts his time as speaker as one of the two "greatest honors of my life." C-SPAN

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced that this year will be his last one in Congress, and that he will retire in January. He said he counts his time as speaker as one of the two "greatest honors of my life." C-SPAN