Men argued over a single Slim Jim — so the store owner opened fire, Texas police say

Gunfire rang out at a gas station in Houston over ... one Slim Jim?
That’s according to police, who say that Mohammed Kahloon, the owner of a gas station, shot a customer in the leg during a heated argument about the price of a single dried sausage snack on Tuesday afternoon.
Kenny Allen, a witness of the shooting, told KCRA3 that he and a couple of co-workers were driving for a company when they stopped at the gas station for refreshments.
Allen told Click2Houston that Kahloon started to argue with Cameron Carson, one of his co-workers, in the buildup to the shooting.
Kahloon “came running out of the store while I’m pumping gas, saying about the Slim Jim, ‘You didn’t pay for that Slim Jim,’” Allen said “(Carson) said, ‘I did pay for the Slim Jim.’ I said, ‘Hey, man, here’s $2, take the $2 and go back into the store.”
Carson said he paid around $1 for the snack, Allen told Click2Houston, but the store owner argued that he should have paid $2.15.
The two continued to argue, according to Patch, until Kahloon allegedly took out a gun and shot Carson in the leg. First responders rushed the man to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.
Police did not arrest Kahloon. The store owner fended off three would-be robbers back in November, according to KCRA3, and fired multiple gun shots at the suspects. One of them died while he was driving and crashed the car, police say, and that has left the store owner unnerved ever since.
Allen said he couldn’t believe so much drama happened over just one Slim Jim, which police used to mark the exact place where Carson suffered his gunshot wound.
“I think if I shot you right now, it wouldn’t matter what it was about, I would be in handcuffs,” he said in an interview with KCRA3. “It’s amazing, over a Slim Jim. A $1.99 Slim Jim.”
Comments