Speaker Ryan not running for re-election, doesn't want to be a 'weekend dad'

Speaker Paul Ryan announced that this year will be the last one in Congress, and that he will retire in January. He said he counts his time as speaker as one of the two "greatest honors of my life."
C-SPAN
