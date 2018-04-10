Sen. Feinstein grills Facebook CEO Zuckerberg on foreign interference of elections

The Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing on April 10. Sen. Diane Feinstein questioned Zuckerberg on Facebook’s efforts to prevent foreign interference in elections.
C-SPAN
Who is Rob Porter?

Politics & Government

Who is Rob Porter?

Rob Porter, the White House staff secretary who was forced to resign after accusations of spousal abuse, amassed job titles in multiple Senate offices before joining President Trump’s staff.