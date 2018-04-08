Gov. Rick Scott expected to announce Senate bid in Orlando

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is expected to announce his bid for U.S. Senate in Orlando.
Scott has already said he will make a “big announcement” on Monday about his political future. The governor is scheduled to make that announcement at an Orlando construction company. The Republican has also scheduled a press conference later in the day in Fort Myers.
Scott, who is leaving office in early 2019 due to term limits, has been mulling a run against U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson for more than a year.
The 65-year-old governor has been ramping up his criticism of the three-term incumbent in the last few months. The two men have clashed recently over what to do about gun violence.
President Donald Trump has already publicly encouraged Scott to run.
Nelson is Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat.
Scott remains entrenched in a legal battle over whether he has sidestepped state laws that require him to fully disclose the extent of his vast personal wealth.
Scott’s attorneys are challenging a lower court’s refusal to dismiss the lawsuit. But on Friday, Tallahassee attorney Don Hinkle asked a state appeals court to let the case move ahead.
“The governor is taking extraordinary measures to avoid disclosing his finances to the people of Florida,” said Hinkle, who was a top fundraiser for former President Barack Obama. “Procedurally and substantively, his petition is unfounded. It is a delaying tactic as he seeks to run out the clock on having to disclose how much money he has made being governor of Florida.”
Hinkle adds that if the Republican governor runs for the U.S. Senate, he will finally have to reveal more details than he has previously.
John Tupps, a spokesman for Scott, has called the lawsuit “nothing more than a publicity stunt.”
“He should quit wasting everyone’s time,” Tupps said in an email.
Scott, who is a multimillionaire and does not accept a salary, first built his fortune as the head of the hospital giant Columbia/HCA. He was forced out of the job amid a federal investigation into fraud. Although Scott was never charged with any wrongdoing, the company paid a then-record $1.7 billion fine for Medicare fraud.
