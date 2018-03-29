Gov. Scott touts statewide environment funding at Mote Marine

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 129 Trump facing legal cases from three women Pause 931 Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids 94 Lamb declares victory in Pennsylvania House race 123 Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo 450 Mike Pompeo makes first public address in Wichita as CIA director 67 Rex Tillerson insists he's committed to role, President Trump despite media report 133 Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally 46 Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting 76 Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’ 86 Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gov. Rick Scott visited Mote Marine Laboratory Thursday as part of a statewide tour this week touting the environment and agriculture funding he recently passed in his Securing Florida’s Future budget. Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald

Gov. Rick Scott visited Mote Marine Laboratory Thursday as part of a statewide tour this week touting the environment and agriculture funding he recently passed in his Securing Florida’s Future budget. Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald