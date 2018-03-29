Gov. Scott touts statewide environment funding at Mote Marine

Gov. Rick Scott visited Mote Marine Laboratory Thursday as part of a statewide tour this week touting the environment and agriculture funding he recently passed in his Securing Florida’s Future budget.
While highlighting the nearly $4 billion commitment to environment-related projects — such as $239 million for Everglades restoration, $77 million for the Florida Forever land acquisition and $3.6 million for a new state program to support local projects on sea level rise planning and resilience — Scott and Mote president and CEO Michael P. Crosby briefly discussed two of the Sarasota organization’s research initiatives: red tide and coral reefs.
The state appropriated $1.6 million for red tide research between Mote and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Florida Wildlife Research Institute, and $500,000 for the Coral Reef Restoration Initiative for the Florida Keys.
“These investments aren’t just a positive step in support of our environment, but it’s a very strong investment in Florida’s future and the economy,” Crosby said.
Red tide, a naturally occurring organism also known as Karenia brevis, is currently taking over southwest Florida shores. With the funds, researchers intend to develop better forecasts, protect beachgoers’ health and understand red tide on commercial fisheries.
“Science is a wonderful thing,” Crosby said. “But it’s even better if we can use science to have real world impact in our quality of life and in our economy.”
Mote along with its local and state partners also hope to restore 50,000 corals by next year.
“If you like our environment and you have kids and you have grandkids, you want this to continue forever,” Scott said.
The governor had also made stops earlier this week at Wekiwa Springs State Park in Apopka and The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, where he helped to release a loggerhead sea turtle named Dusenberry in front of a cheering crowd.
Outside of the funding announcement, offshore oil drilling is another environmental hot topic that Scott has taken on. The Department of the Interior is considering a proposal to expand oil and gas exploration, including in the Gulf of Mexico.
Scott and U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke met with reporters at the Tallahassee airport to declare Florida “off the table,” but it was later found that this statement was not official.
Also, a recent review of documents by POLITICO Florida found that the airport meeting had been planned well in advance, likely to present a swift political victory.
Scott addressed a reporter’s question on the topic, saying, “I represent Florida. I’m always going to fight for what I think is right here. We don’t need to be doing offshore drilling. I oppose it. I was clear with Secretary Zinke.”
Scott continued, adding that he thinks “Zinke is an honorable person. I believe that when he tells me that Florida is not going to have offshore drilling.”
In closing, Scott took the time to commend Tallahassee lawmakers.
“They know we’ve got to have a great education system. They know we have to have a great economic environment. They know we have to keep people safe. And they’ve done those things, but on top of that they’ve said we have a better budget, we’re going to continue to invest more dollars into the environment, and they’ve done it year after year,” he said.
Scott, who has teased an April 9 announcement, was still keeping it secret. Many have speculated the outgoing governor plans to run for a U.S. Senate seat against Bill Nelson.
“It’ll be a fun day,” he said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
