In this Feb. 21, 2018 photo, Venezuelans cross the International Simon Bolivar bridge into the Colombia. As Venezuela's economic crisis worsens, rising numbers are fleeing in a burgeoning refugee crisis that could soon match the flight of Syrians from the war-torn Middle East.
In this Feb. 21, 2018 photo, Venezuelans cross the International Simon Bolivar bridge into the Colombia. As Venezuela's economic crisis worsens, rising numbers are fleeing in a burgeoning refugee crisis that could soon match the flight of Syrians from the war-torn Middle East. Fernando Vergara AP
In this Feb. 21, 2018 photo, Venezuelans cross the International Simon Bolivar bridge into the Colombia. As Venezuela's economic crisis worsens, rising numbers are fleeing in a burgeoning refugee crisis that could soon match the flight of Syrians from the war-torn Middle East. Fernando Vergara AP

Politics & Government

US to give $2.5M to assist with Venezuelan refugees stranded across border

By Franco Ordoñez

fordonez@mcclatchydc.com

March 20, 2018 11:02 AM

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration will provide $2.5 million in humanitarian aid for Venezuelan refugees who have fled into Colombian border towns fleeing poverty and oppression.

The extra money, provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development, will provide emergency food and health assistance as the Colombian government struggles to provide necessary medical and social services, said Mark Green, USAID administrator, said in a statement to McClatchy.

“The influx of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans has strained the medical and social services of Colombian border communities and others throughout the Western Hemisphere,” Green said. “Regrettably, this crisis in Venezuela, which is now spilling into the broader region, is man-made — the result of continued political mismanagement and corruption by the Maduro regime.”

The United Nations has warned of an unfolding humanitarian crisis on the Colombia-Venezuela border and has called on international governments to help Colombia and other neighbors. More than 600,000 Venezuelans have fled into Colombia to escape economic uncertainty and a political crackdown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The United States government would prefer to provide the aid to Venezuelans inside the country, but Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has so far rejected such offers while downplaying the crisis. He accuses the United States of attempting to undermine his government.

The European Union on Monday also announced that it will provide an additional $2.6 million to help Colombia deal with the migrant crisis as part of a larger package that includes support for victims of the country’s decades-old armed conflict.

The U.S. funding will be distributed through the Colombian government, Pan American Health Organization and United Nations World Food Program.

More Videos

Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids 931

Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids

Pause
Lamb declares victory in Pennsylvania House race 94

Lamb declares victory in Pennsylvania House race

Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo 123

Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo

Mike Pompeo makes first public address in Wichita as CIA director 450

Mike Pompeo makes first public address in Wichita as CIA director

Rex Tillerson insists he's committed to role, President Trump despite media report 67

Rex Tillerson insists he's committed to role, President Trump despite media report

Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally 133

Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting 46

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’ 76

Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC 86

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 99

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

Mery “Balvina” Muñoz, a Venezuelan exile in Colombia, doesn’t have a work permit. So she spends most days singing for spare change, including this song that her mother wrote while she was jailed in Venezuela. Jim WyssMiami Herald Staff

It’s unclear what type of congressional support the additional funding will have. But a similar measure introduced by Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fl., and Eliot Engel, D-NY, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Relations Committee, to instruct USAID to provide humanitarian assistance to the Venezuelan people handedly passed the House in February.

During his trip to Latin America, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Colombian President Juan Santos that the United States would like to provide assistance inside Venezuela, said Francisco Palmieri, the current acting assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, in a State Department video interview.

“The idea is to keep them near the border so that when democracy is restored, they can go home,” Palmieri said.

Email: fordonez@mcclatchydc.com; Twitter: @francoordonez.

More Videos

Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids 931

Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids

Pause
Lamb declares victory in Pennsylvania House race 94

Lamb declares victory in Pennsylvania House race

Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo 123

Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo

Mike Pompeo makes first public address in Wichita as CIA director 450

Mike Pompeo makes first public address in Wichita as CIA director

Rex Tillerson insists he's committed to role, President Trump despite media report 67

Rex Tillerson insists he's committed to role, President Trump despite media report

Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally 133

Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting 46

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’ 76

Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC 86

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 99

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

Wuilly Arteaga is a peace icon known for playing his violin during last year’s deadly protests against President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela. The National Guard destroyed his violin and tortured Arteaga in jail. Now he’s calling on the world to condemn Venezuela’s rulers. New York Times

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids 931

Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids

Pause
Lamb declares victory in Pennsylvania House race 94

Lamb declares victory in Pennsylvania House race

Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo 123

Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo

Mike Pompeo makes first public address in Wichita as CIA director 450

Mike Pompeo makes first public address in Wichita as CIA director

Rex Tillerson insists he's committed to role, President Trump despite media report 67

Rex Tillerson insists he's committed to role, President Trump despite media report

Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally 133

Trump talks new slogan for 2020, border wall at Pennsylvania rally

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting 46

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting

Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’ 76

Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC 86

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 99

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids

View More Video