Lamb declares victory in Pennsylvania House race

President Donald Trump held a rally at Moon Township, Pennsylvania during a campaign event for Republican Rick Saccone ahead of next Tuesday's special election. Trump said that his campaign slogan for the 2020 presidential election would be "Keep America Great!" He also said he would make the building of his proposed border wall between southern US and Mexico a part of ongoing NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) renegotiations, and called for tougher punishments for drug dealers.