Billboard calling for Trump’s impeachment will go up near his Mar-a-Lago resort

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 06, 2018 10:26 AM

A billboard calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment will soon be propped up near his resort Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach.

The sign, which says: “Impeachment now, Make America America Again!” will tower over Interstate 95 from March 19 to April 15— about two miles from Trump’s property on East Shannondale Road, according to Mad Dog PAC, the left-wing organization that’s funding the sign.

The political action committee is known for installing controversial billboards across the country that target Republican politicians.

Recently the organization funded one in Pensacola that read, “The NRA is a terrorist organization.”

In a statement to CBS 12, Mad Dog PAC founder Claude Taylor, a former Clinton staffer, said Trump is “unfit, ill-prepared, and unstable.”

But not everyone agrees with Taylor. One Twitter user told America to “grow up.”

Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters marched from Trump Towers in West Palm Beach to the bridge crossing to Mar-a- Lago Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. President Donald Trump was in town for the Red Cross Ball. Alex Harrisaharris@miamiherald.com

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

