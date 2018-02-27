Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’

FBI Director Christopher Wray provided new details that call into question the White House timeline leading up to the departure of former staff secretary Rob Porter. Wray tells senators that the FBI administratively closed its file on Porter, who was operating under a temporary security clearance, in January, a month before he departed amid domestic abuse allegations. Wray says the FBI provided information to the White House on Porter in November, "then earlier this month we received some additional information and we passed that on as well."