Commissioners extend administrator’s contract for second time in five months

Manatee County Commissioners voted Tuesday to extend Ed Hunzeker’s contract another year.
In December 2016, the board voted not to renew the county administrator’s contract, instead opting to conduct a national search for his replacement. In September 2017, while working to finalize their pick, the commissioners decided instead to extend Hunzeker’s contract to Jan. 29, 2019.
Now, that contract has been approved to run until January 2020. County Commission Chairwoman Priscilla Whisenant Trace previously indicated the possibility of an extension in January.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be here and I’m thankful every day to be here,” Hunzeker said in a statement. “Some 1,700 employees work for this board and it’s just amazing to watch them in action. I’m blessed with a cadre of Department Directors.”
Never miss a local story.
Hunzeker, who made $209,185.60 last year, has held his position since 2006. He was one of the primary forces behind large developments in Manatee County such as the new Fort Hamer Bridge and a new Redevelopment and Economic Opportunity Department.
Trace said during a Jan. 23 commission meeting that a new search for Hunzeker’s replacement could begin in July 2019, with a decision made by 2020.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments