Trump officials under fire for tapping “temps” to head key Interior agencies

National Park Service acting director Mike Reynolds, left, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke address Park Service employees at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz., on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. A watchdog group has accused the Interior Department of illegally relying on temporary agency directors. Reynolds, for instance, served 386 days in an acting capacity, even though the law says the maximum tenure is only 300 days. Felicia Fonseca AP