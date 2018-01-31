This photo provided by a member of Congress, shows a crash site near Crozet, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday, lawmakers said.
Buchanan not on board train bound for retreat that hit truck

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

January 31, 2018 12:40 PM

An Amtrak train carrying several Republican members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia hit a truck Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Rep. Vern Buchanan was not on board the train.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed one fatality and one serious injury, according to NBC News.

According to Politico, Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, was flying in an Embraer Phenom 300 jet from Manassas, Va. at 11:30 a.m. The private plane is owned by Aircraft Holding & Leasing LLC, of which Buchanan is a managing member, according to records.

While it is currently unknown how many House members were on the train, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Rep. John Faso, R-NY, and Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla. were reported to be on board. The crash happened near Crozet, Va., which is about halfway between Washington, D.C. and White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., where the retreat at Greenbrier Resort is to take place.

According to the Washington Post, lawmakers are to hear from Vice President Mike Pence later in the day and President Donald Trump on Thursday.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

